LAHORE - The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah Jalali faction Friday staged a protest in front of Punjab Assembly against ‘possible release’ of Asia Bibi from the Supreme Court.

The protest was staged a day after the Rizvi faction of the Tehreek at a meeting said the group would lockdown the country.

A special three-member bench of the SC reserved its judgement on the final appeal against the execution of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard her appeal filed in 2014.

“The TLP workers will hold protests across the country till removal of the SC judges and ouster of the government if any decision to release Asia and ban TLP is issued,” said a statement issued by Allama Khadim Rizvi’s TLP.

It added the SC and the government “will be fully responsible for any kind of jeopardy”.

The TLP leaders met on Thursday with Khadim Rizvi in the chair and decided unanimously to hold workers conventions in different cities for take to the streets.

The TLP will hold a worker convention at Nasir Bagh Lahore on Sunday (tomorrow), following moots in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Islamabad on October 25, 28 and November 4 respectively.

Followers of Ashraf Asif Jalali rallied from Data Darbar to Faisal Chowk on The Mall.

Holding placards and banners, they chanted slogans against Asia, the government and the West which, they said, was hatching conspiracies against the existing blasphemy laws. The US, Israel backed conspiracies, they said, would not be allowed to succeed in the Islamic republic.

“We will jam the country if any decision against Quran and Sunnah is announced in favour of Asia,” warned Ashraf while addressing his charged followers. The protesters demanded the government withdraw a ‘bill from the Senate seeking amendment to the blasphemy laws.’

Almost every religious party of the country including Jamaat-i-Islami has asked the SC not to issue decision in favour of Asia, ‘informing’ the apex court about religious sentiments and protests.