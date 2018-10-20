Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday accorded approval to increase in number of Arazi centers under land record management system.

This decision was taken in a meeting at chief minister’s office Friday held under the chair of chief minister.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that scope of these centers will be extended to the level of Kanogoi in phases. In the first phase, he added, 102 new Arazi centers will be established at the level of Kanogoi.

The meeting also decided that 20 mobile vans will be procured for their use as mobile Arazi centers. These mobile arazi center vans will be sent to far-flung and remote areas according to the needs and requirements of the people.

Usman Buzdar said that instructions had been issued to identify land for the establishment of new Arazi centers and work will be done speedily to establish them soon. He maintained that this program will facilitate the general public and increased number of Arazi centres will provide them a definite relief.

The chief minister directed to constitute a technical committee to deal with price identification and procurement of mobile vans. He further directed that concerned departments should leave no stone unturned for the establishment of new centers. Provincial ministers Malik Muhammad Anwar, Hashim Jawan Bakhat, chairman P&D, ACS, secretary finance, commissioner Lahore division and others attended the meeting.

Also, the chief minister said a state-of-the-art complaint cell will be established at chief minister’s office to solve them at the earliest. He said working of this cell will be directly monitored by him.

“My association with the people is strengthened than ever now”, he observed while talking to federal minister for Petroleum, assembly members, PTI leaders and different delegations who separately called on him at his office here Friday.

The chief minister listened to the grievances of the people and issued on-the-spot instructions to redress these.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that incumbent government inherited a devastated economy. He, however, said, the difficult time will not prevail upon any more and this temporary interlude will be soon over because the government believed in action and practical steps will be continued for the benefit of the people.

The chief minister said that past tenure was a decade of exhibitory projects and hollow slogans. “Those who will perform and serve the people will continue on their posts”, he said, adding that PTI had emerged as a strong symbol of positive change in the country.

He said the necessities of common man have been well taken care of in the budget and a number of steps have also been taken to improve the social sector. He made it clear that there was no room for corrupt elements as a policy of zero-tolerance had been adopted against the corruption.

Usman Buzdar regretted that opposition wants to deviate the attention of the government from problems of the people. “The opposition is engaged in the politics of non-issues and in fact, opponents are unnerved over their dark political career”, he added.

Those who called on the chief minister included Federal Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwer Khan, provincial assembly members including Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari, Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Sahibzada Ghazeen Abbasi, Muhammad Atif, Umer Aftab Dhillon, Khurram Ijaz Chatta, Mian Khalid Mahmood, Mrs. Shamim Aftab, Iffat Firdous Rai, Momina Waheed, Zara Naqvi and former district nazim Sahiwal Rai Hassan Nawaz.