KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued directions to the establishment secretary and others to submit their replies to a petition filed by Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Ghulam Qadir Thebo seeking his promotion from BS-21 to BS-22.

Ghulam Qadir Thebo had moved an application, pleading for hearing of the petition, which he filed for his promotion to the next grade. A division bench headed by Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the initial arguments from the petitioner’s lawyer and sought replies from secretaries of the establishment division, federal cabinet, high-powered selection board and others at the next hearing to be held in the first week of November.

AIG Thebo had approached the court after not being considered for promotion to the next grade during the meeting on promotions. In his petition, Thebo submitted that he had joined the police department in 1985 after passing the Central Superior Services examination. He said that he was a civil servant in the police service of Pakistan and was currently serving in BS-21 under the government of Pakistan.

The police officer further informed that he was not promoted to grade 22 by high-powered selection board despite the fact that he met the criteria laid down in the Civil Servants (Promotion to the Post of Secretary, BS-22 and Equivalent) Rules, 2010. The petitioner claimed that during his service tenure he had been posted against various positions, including assistant superintendent, superintendent, senior superintendent, deputy inspector general (IG), prisons IG, and additional IG.

Besides, Thebo said that he served the United Nations mission in Bosnia from August 2000 to December 2001 and as provincial inquires and anti-corruption chairperson from June 2016 to July 2017. The petitioner said it was his right to get promotion to the next grade, but he had not been considered in violation of the service rules as well as provisions of the Constitution. The petitioner pleaded to the court to issue directions to the federal authorities to consider him for promotion to BS-22 as per rules.