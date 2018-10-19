Share:

SIALKOT-Police have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested its four members, said SP (Investigations) Syed Aun Muhammad.

Addressing a press conference at Daska here, he added that the smashed Babar alias Khurram Gang was a sign of terror across Punjab. He said that gang was wanted by Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Sargodha, Mandi Bahaud Din and Lahore police in as many as 29 cases of robbery, dacoity, kidnapping and other heinous natured crime.

He said that police have recovered the two illicit pistols, one rifle, Rs0.8 million in cash and two snatched cars (worth of Rs4.5 million) from the accused Khalid, Nasir, Iqbal and Babar. Police have sent the accused behind the bars.

On the occasion, DSP Daska Muhammad Ghiyas told newsmen that Daska police have registered 30 cases of possessing and selling narcotics against the accused besides arresting 30 accused drug traffickers during the ongoing campaign against them in Daska. He said that the Daska police have also recovered 25 KGs of fine quality Charas and 6 KGs heroin (worth of millions of rupees) from the accused. Police have sent the accused behind the bars as well.

Meanwhile, police arrested main accused Dildar (22) for killing his aunt Fouzia Bibi and her two minor sons Ali Raza (6 years old) and Faizan (10 years old) at their home during on October 14 in village Moga-Zafarwal.

Zafarwal police had registered the triple murder case on the report of slain Fouzia Bibi's husband Islam.

DSP Sabir Hussain told the newsmen that Fouzia Bibi's nephew Dildar entered their house and wanted to rape her but the children woke up. He remained unable to rape her and he shot fires on their heads and killed them.

The DSP added that the police investigated this tragic incident by using scientific methods and arrested the main accused from Islamabad within 72 hours after the murders. Accused confessed to killing them. Police have sent the accused behind the bars. Further investigations were underway.