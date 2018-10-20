Share:

LAHORE : Director General Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP), Mian Riaz Ahmed has termed participation of foreign buyers in a three-day international carpet exhibition heartening and good omen for the country. He said that all available resources were being exploited for exploring new international markets for Pakistani products. He was speaking at an award distribution ceremony of the 36th International Carpet Exhibition, organised by Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association. Association's group leader, Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Naeem Sajid, Carpet Institute's Chairman Saeed Khan, North Zone Senior Vice Chairman Ijazur Rehman, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Chief Organiser Qamar Zia, Major (retd) Akhter Nazir, Akbar Malik and others were also present. The TDAP DG said that 'Made-in-Pakistan' world class and fabulous carpets were in great demand in international markets.

Therefore, manufacturers should not only maintain their standard but also bring about innovation in carpet manufacturing. Riaz promised that TDAP would be provided all due support for conducting the mega exhibition and their cooperation would continue in future also.

Thousands of people have visited the exhibition and appreciated the standard and innovative designs of carpets showcased at the exhibition.