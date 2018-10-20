Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency has conducted separate raids at two pharmacies located in the old Bohar Bazaar of Rawalpindi and confiscated unregistered sexual performance drugs from their premises.

A senior official of FIA said that a team comprising of FIA, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and provincial health authorities of Punjab conducted raids at two pharmacies where unregistered sexual performance medicines like Viagra, Cialis, and Indian origin medicines were confiscated in huge quantities. He said that raid was conducted on the directions of director FIA Islamabad.

FIA took into its custody two owners of the pharmacies and both the premises were sealed. The first raid was conducted at Kohsar Homeo owned by Nasir and second was conducted at Ahmad Homeo owned by Imran. The official said that two separate FIRs had been registered against the accused and further investigations were under way.

Separately, FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad has arrested Abbas Raza, an assistant director of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation on the allegations of allegedly having fake degree. He was arrested in case FIR No. 21/2018. FIA got his physical remand from a court and further investigation is in progress.

FIA’s immigration staff also arrested a proclaimed offender namely Wajid Mahmood, son of Muhammad Sarwar, from Islamabad Airport who was wanted in case FIR No. 16/2014 registered by the agency’s Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) in Islamabad. Another proclaimed offender namely Waqar Ahmed, son of Taj Muhammad Khan, and a resident of Attock, was also arrested in case FIR No. 104/2013 registered by AHTC in Rawalpindi.

FIA also took into its custody an accused Nadeem Abbas Kiyani s/o Muhammad Abbas Kiyani, a resident of Gulistan Colony near Ayub Park Rawalpindi. The accused was wanted in case FIR No. 108/2018 registered by AHTC Rawalpindi. The accused is facing charges of extorting Rs5.8 million from citizens on the pretext of sending them to Germany on alleged fake employment visas.