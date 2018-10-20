Share:

KARACHI : Forward You (FWU) AG, a pioneering German enterprise offering high-quality financial services and Information technology to a wide range of customers while promising special enrichments for the Takaful industry, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Pakistan, where it has achieved many milestones of corporate excellence.

FWU On this occasion, a grand ceremony was held at the Mohatta Palace in Karachi. The founder and Chief Executive Officer of FWU AG, Dr Manfred J Dirrheimer, personally came from Germany to grace this event and addressed a large number of corporate invitees, including many senior executives from the banking sector, corporate-chiefs and other distinguished stakeholders of the Takaful and financial industry.

During his speech, Dr Dirrheimer expressed his gratitude to the participants and said: “It is delightful to see the pace of our success in Pakistan. Our partners in the banking and Takaful sector have extended valuable support to us and our customers’ confidence in our products has generated an overwhelming response for FWU’s products and services in the country. Working together, we have a vision to continue achieving more, to seek prosperity and well-being for everyone in the society.”

M Azam Khan, Country Head for FWU Pakistan shared that more than 162 grieved families have been supported via Takaful benefit paid. The claims paid have an average of PKR 1.6 million amounting to a total of more than PKR 260 million. He also emphasised on the need to take the recent stringent measures taken up by both the regulators i.e. SECP and SBP, in a positive manner.