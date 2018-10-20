Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that all over the world local bodies were made powerful but here political games being played with these institutions.

“No democracy could be strengthened without making third tier of government strong. Prime minister and president and other high ups have been requested to pay attention on resolving the Karachi issues. I have sent proposals to federal and provincial government for infrastructure betterment and waiting for decisions in this connection”, the mayor added.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation comprising participants of 24th Senior Management Course in the National School of Public Policy Lahore, which called on Mayor Wasim Akhtar in his office in KMC Building on Friday.

Replying to queries from members of the delegation the mayor said that garbage removal was not a rocket science and it needs commitment and better planning to lift and dispose of garbage generated in the city, he said that you could not clean the city if improper disposal is done on the landfill sites. He said that the prime minister want to bring improvement in Karachi but this city needs funds more than wishes and we will have to give funds to Karachi for resolving its core issues which have not become complicated.

He said that the city roads and pavements are encroached upon which increased its problems. The mayor said that considering prevailing situation we have submitted short and long term development plans to the provincial as well as federal government and now awaiting for their action.

Wasim said that Karachi is a big and important city of Pakistan with huge population. The city have lot of problems, however the mayor has no powers to initiate a project costing more than Rs20 million. He said that transport problems in Karachi are also on rise and if we want o solve the problems of Karachi we will have to formulate the policy on federal level and give powers to one organisation.

The members of delegation thanked the mayor for providing them with this good opportunity to visit KMC and get firsthand experience of knowing about city problems and causes of city problems and existing municipal system in Karachi. Later, the delegation leader also gave memento from his institute to the mayor.

The delegation was led by senior faculty member Dawood Bareech and represented by officers from provincial and federal government offices, whereas Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and Director Coordination Masood Alam were also present on this occasion.