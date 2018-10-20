Share:

FIA arrested three persons and seized three illegal gateway exchanges, an senior official said on Friday. He said Cyber Crime Lahore Additional Director received secret information that a few people were involved in running illegal gateway exchanges in Faisalabad. “Acting on the tip, a special team raided the area and nailed the three suspects” he said adding that they were arrested from Awami Town on Jaranwala Road. The arrested were named as Bashart Ali, Rfaqat Ali and Muzamil Abbas. The official said gateway exchanges, SIMs, internet stuff, laptops were taken into custody. As per FIA accused are involved in illegal termination of voice calls by passing legal gateway exchange and causing huge loss to the government exchequer. The FIA has registered a case and launched investigations.