Share:

SYDNEY-The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, hit the sand and climbed the Sydney Harbor Bridge on Friday during their visit to Australia.

To shed light on mental health support, the royal couple visited Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach and met a surf community group called OneWave, who work in area raising awareness for mental health issues.

Harry and Meghan also made a quick stopover at Macarthur Girls High School in Parramatta, where they were met by children and well-wishers.

The fourth day of their visit was capped off with a climb to the top of the Sydney Harbor Bridge with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The royal couple are in town to promote the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded soldiers initiated by Prince Harry.

The former British Army Captain raised the Invictus flag at the top of the iconic monument to mark the arrival of the Games that will feature over 500 athletes from over a dozen countries.

Meghan opted out of the 1,332-stair climb due to pregnancy.