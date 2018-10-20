Share:

RAWALPINDI: Hashoo Group, owners of the Pearl Continental and Marriott Hotels in Pakistan, will be hosting Stradivaria, a five-ensemble violin performance in four cities of Pakistan in the coming week, informed a spokesman on Friday.

The musical tour will begin in Islamabad this weekend, and will take place in Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi later, he said. He added that under the direction of Daniel Cuiller, leader and violinist of the international renowned Stradivaria specializing in 17th and 18th century baroque and classical music will be first of its kind performance in Pakistan.

Hashoo Group aiming to boost art and culture hosted a similar Cuban and Australian Festival in Pakistan last year. This time it is a classic European music project which has a historical element to it as well. Earlier this year, the ministers of Foreign Affairs of France and Germany made an agreement aiming to boost bilateral cooperation between the countries. With the completion of a centennial of the end of World War I, this aims to strengthen their bilateral ties even more so in South Asia.

The ensemble performance will range from Jean-Philippe Rameau, French composer (1683-1764), Ludwig Van Beethoven German composer (1770-1827), to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian composer (1756-1791). “Music is a language that transcends borders and has the power to unite people in common experience. We are happy to host these world class musicians for their first visit to Pakistan, and we are particularly delighted to bring this performance to Peshawar.

Hashoo Group has long been a patron of the arts and we look forward to hosting many more events of this calibre in the future,” said Hashoo Group’s Chief Sales, Marketing and Revenue Officer Lashley Pulsipher.–Staff reporter