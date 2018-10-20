Share:

LAHORE - A 37-year-old woman was found strangled at a house in North Cantonment police precincts on Friday evening, police said. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Shazia Bibi, a resident of Dogage Town. Father of the victim told police that Shazia, an issueless woman, was allegedly murdered by her husband Mushtaq over some domestic dispute.

The police arrested Mushtaq soon after the incident. He was sent to the lockup. Later, a murder case was registered against the accused on the complaint father of the victim. Further investigation was underway.

Man dies as bus hits car

An employee of a pharmaceutical company was killed while his friend wounded seriously when a speedy bus bumped into a car on Multan Road in Manga Mandi, rescue workers said on Friday.

Police said that one of the victims died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Naeem Yousaf. The injured man, identified as Attique Ahmad, was shifted to a hospital in critical condition. Naeem and Attique riding in a car were coming back home from their workplace when the road accident took place on Multan Road near Manga bus stop. The police have impounded the bus and were investigating the incident.