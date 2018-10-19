Share:

LONDON:- Jamie Dornan has been cast in a new Drake Doremus-directed film. The 36-year-old actor - who is best-known for his starring role in the ‘Fifty Shades’ series - will appear alongside Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan in the upcoming movie, Collider reports. The project has not yet been given an official title, but it will tell the story of a woman who splits from her boyfriend and soon finds herself juggling two passionate romances. Jamie will play the part of an artsy writer, while Sebastian’s character has been billed as a passionate bad boy. The project is being produced by CJ Entertainment and filming is due to start in Los Angeles this month.