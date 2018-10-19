Share:

MULTAN-The Jahan-e-Masiha Adabi Forum (JMAF) is going to organise a two-day book fair in Multan in collaboration with Quaid-e-Azam Academy here from Saturday (today).

The fair will be kicked off by former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani while foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Dr Aslam Ansari and others will visit.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, Khawaja Razi Haider, director of the academy, said that the book fair would take place on October 20 and 21 at a local hotel and book publishers from across the country would set up their stalls. He said that security arrangements for the fair have been finalised, which is third in a row after two fairs - one each in Lahore and Karachi.

He said that special stalls would be set up for doctors with medical books. He added that the motive behind organising the fair is to revive dying tradition of book reading and it would reconnect people to the books.