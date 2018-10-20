Share:

DUBAI - Australia’s 373-run loss to Pakistan in the second Test in Abu Dhabi has had an adverse effect on their place on the rankings table. They have slipped from third to fifth position in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings after losing their two-match series to Pakistan by a 1-0 margin, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated in a press release.

Australia, who started the series at 106 points and behind South Africa only on decimals, are now on 102 points, marginally behind New Zealand on decimal points. South Africa are now second top Test team with 106 points while England sit on third with on 102 followed by New Zealand with 102 points but marginally ahead from Australia on decimal point.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have made substantial gains in terms of points, in the list led by India with 116 points. Pakistan, who could have overtaken Sri Lanka with a 2-0 series win, remain in seventh position but have advanced from 88 to 95 points and to within two points of Sri Lanka. There is no immediate threat to Pakistan’s 7th spot as West Indies, the eighth team on ranking table are on 76 points followed in 9th spot by Bangladesh with 67 points. Zimbabwe completed the table at 1oth place having secured just two points so far.