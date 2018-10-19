Share:

MULTAN-The surveillance and monitoring teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) continued action against power pilferers and got registered cases against 12 electricity thieves besides taking nine transformers and eight polls into custody.

The teams launched operation in different areas of the region including Burewala, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan. Mepco sources said that a power pilferer was also arrested by police in Burewala.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Mepco Engr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry has directed the field officers to go into field for the implementation of crash maintenance programme.

He asked them to maintain high tension and low tension lines, polls and electricity wires to avert accidents.

He further directed the Superintending Engineers to get inspected the connections of all defaulters across the region forthwith and make it sure that they cannot get electricity from anyother source.

He warned that action would be taken against concerned SDO and line superintendent if any dead defaulter was found getting electricity from any source.

He said that the power pilferers were national offenders and they should be dealt with iron hand.