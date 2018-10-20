Share:

ISLAMABAD - Seasoned campaigner Muhammad Munir of Islamabad Club gained lead in the professional’s category of the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Open Golf Championship 2018 here at Margalla Greens Golf Club on Friday.

Munir was in great form and played superb game right throughout the day and scored 65 six under par, while ace golfer Shabbir Iqbal was also playing wonderful golf and trailing behind with 68 three under par on the close of play. Wisal Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Yasir Rasheed, Muhammad Sohail and Zulfiqar Ali are occupying the third place with two under par. Eminent professionals and prominent amateur golfers from all over the country are playing for Rs 4 million prize money event.