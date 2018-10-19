Share:

LAYYAH: The Nadra office, which was non-functional after being shifted from Kot Sultan to Layyah due to unavailability of a building and electricity, has become functional. Layyah DC member Noor Nabi Jakhar, on behalf of MNA Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, inaugurated the office. Addressing a gathering, Noor Nabi Jakhar said that all necessary facilities would be provided to the office and staff to perform official work. On the other hand, Kot Sultan UC Chairman Sardar Jani Khan Tangwani said that residents of many villages faced problems after relocation of Nadra office from Kot Sultan to Layyah. He demanded that MNA Niaz Ahmed Jahkhar should endeavour for the establishment of a full fledge Nadra office in Kot Sultan.