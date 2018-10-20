Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javid Saleemi on Friday ordered the transfers and postings of at least 21 police officers including five SPs and 16 DSPs.

The latest transfers and postings come barely one week after the Amjad Javid took over as provincial police officer by replacing Muhammad Tahir. The federal government abruptly transferred Muhammad Tahir after he refused to entertain a few parliamentarians who wanted to get posted their blue-eyed officers as DPOs and SDPOs.

According to a notification, Multan Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Masoom was transferred and posted as Lahore SP (Mobiles). Bhakkar SP (Investigation) Muhammad Sharif was transferred and posted as Multan CTO.

SP (Gender Crime) Shazia Sarwar was transferred and posted as Lahore SP (Investigation) Civil Lines while Kasur SP (Investigation) Dr Anoosh Masood was transferred and posted as Lahore SP (Investigation) Model Town division. Similarly, Rawalpindi SP (Pothohar division) Sajid Hussain Khokhar was transferred and directed to report to the central police.

Meanwhile, DSP Inam-ul-Haq was posted as DSP Deepalpur, Okara while DSP Akmal Rasool was transferred and posted as DSP Hasilpur. Muhammad Javed was transferred and posted as DSP Gulshan-e-Ravi Lahore and DSP Mazhar Ahmad was transferred and posted as DSP (Headquarters) Vehari. Khalid Mahmood was transferred and posted as DSP Kharrianwala, Ghulam Ahmad was transferred and posted as DSP Dolphin Squad Lahore, and Imran Rashid was transferred and posted as DSP (Sadar division) Multan.

Also, DSP Farhat Rasool was transferred and directed to report to the central police office. Munawar Ahmad was transferred and posted as DSP (Sadar division) DG Khan. DSP Zahid Majid was transferred and directed to report to the CPO. Muhammad Waseem was transferred and posted as DSP Kot Addu while Shah Alam was transferred and posted as DSP (RIB) DG Khan. DSP Muhammad Ishaq was transferred and directed to report to the Punjab traffic police while DSP Riaz Hussain was transferred and posted as Rajanpur traffic officer. Zahid Hussain was transferred and posted as DSP Iqbal Town (Investigation) in Lahore.

Transfer, postings in civil secretariat

The Punjab government has promoted Home Secretary Captain (r) Fazeel Asghar to Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary to CM Dr Raheel Siddiqui to Principal Secretary to CM.

The Punjab government also transferred and posted five officers. As per the notifications, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Sahmir Iqbal was transferred and his services were entrusted to the Deputy Commissioner Lahore.

Sardar Mohammad Yunus Agriculture Department Section Officer was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Khanpur. Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti Section Officer Establishment S&GAD was transferred and his services were entrusted to Lahore Development Authority DG for further posting. District Monitoring Officer Bahawalpur Rashid Iqbal was transferred and posted as Section Officer Establishment S&GAD.