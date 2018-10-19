Share:

MULTAN-Commissioner Multan division Imran Sikandar Baloch has issued order for removal of wall chalking from all walls and warned the heads of all public sector departments that action will be taken against them if wall chalking was located on the walls of their office buildings.

Chairing a meeting held to review progress in Clean and Green Punjab drive here on Friday, the commissioner directed concerned official to issue warning to all those installing illegal billboards and banners and then launch crackdown on them. He issued order for action against those government officials involved in the approval of illegal construction plans.

He directed deputy commissioners to use their deputy director anti corruption powers and launch crackdown on corrupt black sheep in government departments.

"If you catch big fish, it will set a precedent and things will get straighten," he noted.

The Commissioner asserted that the members of qabza mafia and those approving of illegal construction maps were sitting in government offices.

"Action against them will set a good example," he added. He asked government officials to put as much energy in locating black sheep as much they were spending on operation against encroachments.

He warned that a strict action would be taken against Wasa, Mepco, PTCL if they granted connections to illegal buildings.

He directed concerned officials to prepare a line of action to tackle the issue of illegal housing schemes. He asked them to submit a report on 31 illegal housing schemes and 183 illegal land sub divisions.

He said that mango orchards were identity of Multan but they were fast heading towards extinction. He regretted that fertile lands were being ruined.

He directed all deputy commissioners to keep the record of saplings planted every year.