ISLAMABAD - Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday offered the services of professional Pakistani workforce to Qatar for preparations of 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Discussing the bilateral ties with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, who called on him here, the foreign minister underscored the importance of relationship between Pakistan and Qatar.

The Qatari foreign minister congratulated Foreign Minister Qureshi on assuming the office and conveyed his keen desire to work with him for cementing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar. The ministers also decided to hold the next meeting of Joint Ministerial Commission in December this year. It was also agreed to hold bilateral political consultations at the same time.

The foreign minister highlighted the huge potential for bilateral cooperation in energy, petroleum and petrochemical, agriculture and livestock sectors.

Recalling his meeting with Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani in New York on the side-lines of 73rd United Nations General Assembly last month, the foreign minister reiterated his request for fast tracking the recruitment process for import of more Pakistani workers by Qatar. The Qatari foreign minister thanked Qureshi and reiterated his invitation to him to visit Doha on mutually convenient dates. The foreign minister accepted the invitation.