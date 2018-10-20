Share:

Lahore - Pakistan started the 5th Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament campaign in great style as they routed South Korea by 3-1 in the opening match played at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.

According to information made available here on Friday, Pakistan were easily the better side in the first half, as they dominated the possession, had several circle penetrations, created quite a few chances and availed two of them. Most of their attacks came from the right side.

In the 12th minute, a delightful move starting from the own half saw balls passed superbly and Umar Bhutta laid it in the path of Ajaz Ahmad in front of goal who easily put it in. In the 18th minute, some excellent passing inside the circle saw an Umar Bhutta attempt saved superbly by the goal keeper but Bhutta availed the rebound in a flash of an eye.

Although, South Korea did better in the third quarter still Pakistan had more of the play. They made meaningful raids and in the 42nd minute, Rizwan Senior stepped aside two defenders and his terrific top of the circle carpet hit went through the goal keeper's pads.

In the first five minutes of the last quarter, Pakistan wasted an open play opportunity and a penalty corner. In the 51st minute a brilliant Korean play made the match alive. An excellent angular backhander from circle's left side reached an unmarked Kim Hyeoinjgin in a good spot who made it 1-3

Korea had their best phase of the evening over next five minutes. They also earned their only PC of the match with five minutes left but couldnt avail it. Pakistan was able to see off this phase and had a PC off their own in the 57th minute but there was no change in the score line when 60 minutes ended. Pakistan's overall display was quite impressive.