ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to evolve an effective strategy for extradition of Pakistanis detained in the UAE for committing petty crimes.

An agreement to this effect was reached during a meeting held the other day between UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister(SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari here, said a spokesperson of Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development.

The two sides discussed plight of Pakistani workers imprisoned in the UAE for minor crimes and considered ways and means to mitigate their sufferings.

They also deliberated on the matters of bilateral interests and stressed the need for further cementing the existing ties between the two countries.

Their discussion focused on how to improve the working conditions for the blue-collar Pakistani workers across the UAE and they agreed to increase opportunities for the Pakistani manpower there.

The ambassador expressed his commitment towards improving the visa process by establishing a specialised visa desk at the UAE consulates operating in Pakistan.

They underlined the need for better coordination among relevant departments of both the countries to forge closer ties as it would eventually enhance the export of skilled labour for future projects across the UAE as an investment in human’s capital of Pakistan.