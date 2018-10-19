Share:

LAHORE-Fawad Khan’s fan following in India is no secret. The actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, received lot of appreciation for his performances in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. Unfortunately, the actor had to head back to his country due to the ban on Pakistani artists.

During the promotional tour of film Namaste England, actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were asked about working with people from across the border. Parineeti expressed her wish to work with Fawad Khan and said, “He would be a great hero in our industry, I feel. He is so loved”.

When talking about their film’s songs, some of which have been sung by Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor said that the nationality of the singers is irrelevant.

“I don’t think the audience is ever going to judge a song based on the nationality of the singer. That is the beauty of India. We are an open-minded country. Certain sections are allowed to have an opinion. There’s nothing wrong with that but that doesn’t make it right,” Arjun said.