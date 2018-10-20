Share:

LAHORE - Following the directions of IGP, the city police stepped up its efforts at seven facilitation centres, said a press release.

DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar directed his team at the facilitation centres to continue with best services at these centres at SSP Zahid Gondal Shaheed block of DIG Operations Office, e-Khidmat Centre of Liberty Market, Moon Market, Regal Chowk, Peer Makki, Town hall and Arfa Karim Centre.

Shahzad said citizens can get their certificates of character, police verification, rental registration, verification of workers, driving licencing and any legal opinion from these centres. He ordered his squad to deal with the public politely. “Counters have been established while advanced software being used to facilitate public. More Facilitation centre will also be established in different areas, he said adding that citizens should give feedback to the police so that services at the facilitation centers could be improved.