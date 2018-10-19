Share:

ATTOCK-Attock police arrested three members of a gang involved in assaulting children and shooting their videos the other day. The police also recovered pornographic videos from the members of the gang which used to operate in rural and remote area of Jand, falls in the jurisdiction of Bassal Police. Talking to The Nation, Bassal Police Investigation Officer ASI Manzar Ali Shah said that the accused led the young boys - between 10 and 12 years of age-astray and shot their videos. He said that the gang was consisting of four persons and three of them had been arrested. He said the police had been tracking down the gang since the uploading of a video on social media showing an 11-year-old local boy being abused.

Attock District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi said the officials of the police station concerned were ordered to bust the gang after the video was surfaced on social media. He added that the police arrested the culprits within three days, and put them behind bars. He stated that a case was registered against the accused including ringleader Owais Ijaz alias Mufti, Haris Riaz, and Ahsan Iqbal under section 377, 377-B, 367-A and C-292 of Pakistan Panel Code. He told The Nation that section C-292 was introduced in acts after the sad and tragic incident of Kasur to curb the child sex cases.

To a question, the DPO said that police were also investigating to uncover whether it was a local gang or had links with national and international rackets of child pornography. He said that efforts were being made to arrest the fourth member of the gang.

The DPO stressed the need for educating children on the issue so that such incidents could be avoided.