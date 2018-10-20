Share:

Lahore - The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that since the PTI government took over, people are facing problems.

Flaying the high increase in the price of utility items, Marriyum said: “The jacked up prices of gas means increase in the prices of everything.”

She said: “This is an enmity which the PTI government is showing against the masses and killer budget is one example of it. It appears the government does not have any hard and fast policy and its haphazard policies aim to destroy the industry and generate unemployment in the country.” “Famers, professionals and even students are in trouble because of policies and decisions of the PTI government. This situation has come about only two months after the PTI took the rule,” Marriyum maintained. She also charged the PTI with bringing “tsunami of price hike to the country.