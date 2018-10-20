Share:

LAHORE:- Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General (DG) Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar have felicitated Pakistan cricket team on winning two-match Test series by 1-0 against Australia in United Arab Emirates (UAE). In their message on Friday, both of them appreciated Pakistan cricketer's excellent team work in the Test series against strong opponents. They especially lauded the performance of fast bowler M Abbas, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, debutant Fakhar Zaman and ace spinner Yasir Shah for their remarkable contributions in their team's remarkable series triumph.