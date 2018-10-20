Share:

ISLAMABAD - KRL finished day one of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 round seven Pool-A match at 26-1 against SNGPL here at KRL Stadium on Friday.

Earlier, SNGPL were bowled out for 216 in their first innings. Misbah-ul-Haq slammed 66 runs. At Abbottabad Stadium, Fata finished day one at 96-3 against Peshawar. Earlier batting first, Peshawar were all out for 235 with Israrullah hammering 133. Asif Afridi bagged 3-35, M Talha 3-83 and Abdul Rauf 2-49.

In Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi scored 56-1 against Multan Region. Earlier, Multan were bowled out for 212 in their first innings. Zeeshan Ashraf slammed 101. Syed Touseeq Shah grabbed 5-75 and Saad Altaf 4-70.

At Diamond Ground, ZTBL scored 231-6 against SSGCL at close of the play. Anas Mustafa struck 75. Azhar Attari captured 3-38 and Umar Amin 2-48. At Marghazar Ground, PTV made 22-0 against Wapda at close of the play. Earlier, Wapda were all out for 289 with Bismillah Khan hitting 75, Ayyaz Tasawar 58 and Kamran Akmal 50. Azhar Ullah cinched 5-96 and Aamir Jamal 3-50.