rawalpindi - Renowned poet, intellectual and columnist Qazi Arif Hussain was honoured at a ceremony organized at Rawalpindi Arts Council in collaboration with literary society Bazm-e-Ahbab-e-Qalam on Friday. Famous poet Jamil Yousaf presided over the ceremony while Khawar Ejaz and Dr Farhat Abbas were chief guests and Naseem-e-Sahar, Mian Mateen Aslam and Mehmooda Ghazia were guests of honour at the occasion. The ceremony was hosted by senior poetess Farkhanda Shamim. Muhammad Asif, Zafar Ullah Khan, Athat Qayyum, Ali Asghar Samar, Farkhanda Shamim, Obaid Bazikh, Dr Zahid Chughtai, Mehmooda Ghazia, Naseem-e-Sahar, Mateen Aslam, and Khawar Ejaz paid tribute to the literary services of Qazi Arif Hussain. The speakers threw light on the personality and work of Qazi Arif Hussain in detail.