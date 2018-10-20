Share:

KARACHI - A rickshaw driver was beaten to death on Friday in Korangi locality over pity issue. Police have detained the shop owner and four of his employees for allegedly killing a rickshaw driver over a parking dispute.

Police officials said that the incident took place at Korangi No 5 within the limits of Awami Colony police station, adding that the incident occurred when the owner of the Asim medical store in the vicinity and a rickshaw clashed each other over parking a rickshaw in front of the medical store.

SHO Muhammad Shahid said that four employees working at the medical store also joined the owner and they also beaten a rickshaw driver up, resultantly, rickshaw driver died on the spot. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy and later, handed over to the family for burial process.

The deceased rickshaw driver was later, identified as 23-year-old Sharjil Obaid who was a resident of the same area. Reacting on information, police officials also reached the site and inquired about the incident. According to police sources, the police have also detained a medical store owner and four of his employees; however, the police did not disclose the arrests. No case was registered till the filing of this news story.

On the other side, a young woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her house in Orangi Town on Friday. Police officials said that a body of a young woman was brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where her family took it away with them without medico-legal formalities. She was later, identified as 30-year-old Rubina, wife of Imran.

Police officials while quoting the initial investigation said that the incident took place at Tauheed Colony in Orangi Town where according to the victim’s family; she committed suicide by hanging herself with the help of her scarf from ceiling fan. Police officials said that the initial investigation suggests that the woman committed suicide due to family disputes while further investigation was underway and a case would be registered if any criminal act found during the investigations.