islamabad - Islamabad police on Friday conducted search operation in the areas of Koral police station and held 15 suspects, a police spokesman said. Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Muhammad Amin Bukhari, search operation was conducted under supervision of SP (Rural) Liaqat Hyat Niazi which was also participated by DSPs Nilore, Shehzad Town and Crime Investigation Agency besides SHOs Koral Police station and personnel of the Counter Terrorism Force.

They screened under-construction houses, workshops and factories while 100 persons were checked of which 15 were shifted to police station for further interrogation. Police recovered 2600 gram hashish, 20 liter liquor, 150 gram heroin, 16 mobile phones, two motorbikes, three pistols, iron punches and valuables during the search operation. SSP (Operations) has said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure foolproof security in the city.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.