Share:

Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui did not appear before the National Accountability Bureau in an alleged corruption case, spokesman said on Friday. NAB has not made any strategy to take action agisnt Siddiqui, the spokesman added. In April, the ambassador appeared before NAB team and submitted his reply. However, Siddiqui could not satisfy the panel. This is why he is being summoned again. On Oct 4, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the federal government had decided to remove Siddiqui. He said the ambassador was appointed on ‘political grounds’ by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.