KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to recruit 1,500 doctors to provincial health institutions without following the procedure of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), citing the reason that the process is time consuming.

However, these appointments will be made on a contract basis and the selected doctors will have to pass the SPSC exams later.

The decision was announced by Barrister Murtaza Wahab, adviser to the Sindh chief minister on information, law and anti-corruption, on Friday who said the process was initiated with a view to provide immediate medical relief to patients across the province.

“The government has decided to appoint 1,500 doctors without a written examination as the procedure adopted by the Sindh Public Service Commission is time consuming and the government wants to provide relief to the masses without wasting any time,” he said in his statement issued on Friday. He said that initially these doctors, including specialists and MBBS doctors, would be appointed on a contract basis. He said the provincial cabinet had already approved appointment of these doctors.

Murtaza said that degrees of these doctors would be checked and then they will be appointed. He, however, said that appointed doctors will be required to pass the Sindh Public Service Commission examination later. The appointment of doctors will start soon and necessary instructions have been issued to the health department in this regard, he said. He said this decision would help address shortage of doctors at government hospitals and facilitate people of Sindh immediately.

The largest opposition party in the province, PTI, has however opposed the move and said that it is better to wait instead of recruiting incompetent and politicized doctors.

In a statement issued on Friday, PTI Karachi chief and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman expressed his concern over recruitments without following the due process and said that such a process would promote corruption in the province. “The shortage should be overcome through a concrete policy rather than a hasty decision,” he said. He asked who would be responsible if these doctors give wrong treatment to patients. He said that instead of firing incompetent doctors later it is better not to hire them.

Our Staff Reporter