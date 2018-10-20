Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab strongly condemned and reacted to Federal Information Minister press conference in which he stated that federal government will curtail the quota of the province which is given according to the NFC Award.

Murtaza said that decision regarding NFC Award is as per constitution. He further said that announcement to establish a task force in the province of Sindh is totally intervention in the provincial autonomy.

The adviser further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is trying to fool the people by playing their dirty political games. Murtaza further on the statement of MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh and said that Adil was a production of dictatorship and his advice regarding democracy is ridiculous.

He further said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership had sacrificed their lives for the cause of democracy.

He said that the statement of the federal minister is totally intervention in the provincial affairs. The PPP is the party of masses and is following the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he added.

He said such type of statement create infirmity complex among the small provinces.

He further said that in future the federal government must refrain to give such type of statement otherwise the masses will be stand against undemocratic attitude, he added.

Murtaza said within 50 days in office, Imran’s federal government has totally failed to provide any relief to common people of Pakistan. He added and advised to the federal government to avoid anti-people measures, he concluded.