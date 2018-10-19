Share:

MULTAN-The district administration has retrieved state land worth over Rs50 billion from illegal occupants so far and work is under to send cases to NAB against the qabza mafia.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik claimed while talking to the media during a visit to Multan Cricket Club (MCC) ground here on Friday.

The DC pledged that the qabza mafia would be thrown out of Multan and they would not be allowed to illegally occupy even a single inch of land. He declared that MCC ground would be turned into a model play ground and hub of games. The DC further revealed that a separate area would be fixed for female players and indoor games would be promoted. He declared that a new state-of-the art gymnasium would be set up at MCC where expert instructors would be appointed. He said that the MCC Ground is being used for negative activities and the qabza mafia earned millions of rupees from illegally construction of shops and renting them out.

Earlier, the DC directed sports officials to shift all offices of Sports Department into the buildings of MCC and restore sports activities forthwith. He further instructed concerned officials to remove debris from the land adjacent to MCC boundary wall and utilize it. Earlier, sports officials briefed the DC on MCC Ground.

COTTON ARRIVAL INCREASE

A slight one per cent increase has been witnessed in cotton arrival at ginneries in last fortnight compared to the corresponding period last year, disclosed a fortnightly cotton arrival report released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) here.

The report revealed that seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 6,044,194 bales have reached ginneries across Pakistan till Oct 15th, 2018 compared to 5,984,486 bales received by the ginneries during the same time last year.

The report further revealed that ginneries in Punjab recorded arrival of 2,023,549 bales against the last year arrival of 1,949,239 bales showing just one per cent increase. Sindh ginneries recorded arrival of 2,920,498 bales while last year Sindh received 29,51,708 bales. Ginneries in Sindh recorded 1.06 per cent decline compared to corresponding period last year.

Textile mills have bought 4,331,839 bales while exporters bought 75,797 bales. The total bales sold out so far were calculated at 4,407,636 bales.