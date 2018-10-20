Share:

373 - Pakistan's margin of victory, their biggest ever in Tests in terms of runs. This eclipsed their 356-run win against Australia four years ago in Abu Dhabi.

3 - Only three other Test defeats for Australia have been heavier than the 373-run drubbing in Abu Dhabi. Two of their four biggest have come in 2018, post the Smith-Warner bans. They were beaten by 492 runs by South Africa at Wanderers in March.

2006 - The last time a Pakistan fast bowler took a ten-for in a Test (Mohammad Asif against Sri Lanka in Kandy). The top-five match figures by Pakistan fast bowlers in the last ten years have all been by either Abbas or Asif.

6 - Number of consecutive series Australia have played in Asia now without a win. The last time they won in the subcontinent was on the tour of Sri Lanka in 2011. In this period, they have lost 13 of the 17 Tests played.

10.58 - Abbas' average in the series for his 17 wickets - the best for any Pakistan bowler in a series with 15 or more wickets. The previous best was Asif's 10.76 in Sri Lanka in 2006. Abbas' average is also the best by any fast bowler in a series versus Australia in the last 100 years. The career average of Abbas is just 15.64, the best for any bower with 50-plus wickets in the last 100 years and fourth-best overall.

5 - Number of Pakistan fast bowlers to take a ten-wicket haul in Tests against Australia. However, Abbas is the first since Wasim Akram's 11 for 160 at MCG in 1990. Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan and Sarfraz Nawaz are the others to have achieved this. Abbas' 10 for 95 is the cheapest ten-for by any fast bowler against Australia since Fred Trueman's 11 for 88 at Headingley in Ashes 1961.

2 - Instances of two Australia batsmen in the top-six averaging less than eight in the same series in the last 100 years (minimum of four innings). The Marsh brothers, Shaun and Mitchell have averaged just 3.50 and 7.50 in the four innings this series. The only such instance in the last 100 years when two Australia batsmen averaged less than eight was in the Ashes 1972, where Doug Walters and Graeme Watson averaged 7.71 and 5.25 respectively. The averages of both the Marsh brothers rank the worst among Australia batsmen in the top-six in any series against Pakistan.

1 - Mohammad Abbas became the first fast bowler to take a ten-wicket haul in a in UAE Test. Junaid Khan's 8 for 151 versus Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi in December 2013 was the previous best.