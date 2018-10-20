Share:

KARACHI : In continuation of sector specific consultative meetings being convened by TDAP, a meeting was held in TDAP HQ, Karachi with the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association. In the meeting, PAKFEA was represented by their Chairman Syed Akhlaq Hussain Abidi along with the PAKFEA members. TDAP was represented by Senior Director General Dr M Usman and Azhar Ali Dahar, Director General (South). During the meeting, it was observed that despite the fisheries sector possessing a considerable potential in terms of exports, the exports have showed minimal growth during the past years. Chairman PAKFEA apprised about the challenges being faced by the fisheries exporters that are stagnating the export growth of this sector.

He further said that efforts should be undertaken by the government to exploit the potential that exists in Sindh and especially Balochistan.

Concerted efforts from the government can boost the exports of Pakistan in fisheries sector. In addition, discussions were held on the measures that could be undertaken by the government in order to increase the exports of fisheries. TDAP solicited the proposals from PAKFEA of possible areas where the government can intervene which would be discussed with the concerned stakeholders including the provincial governments.