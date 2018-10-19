Share:

HAFIZABAD-Primary School Teachers have expressed their resentment over the withdrawal of qualification allowance to them by the present government, and have called upon the Chief Minister to withdraw this decision.

At a recent meeting of Primary School Head Teachers Association, the office-bearers have expressed their disappointment over the decision of Punjab government of withdrawing the qualification allowance which was being paid by the previous government.

President of the Association Irfan Kashif, General Secretary Abdul Raza, and other office-bearers said that due to the arbitrary decision of the provincial government, three lakh teachers in the province would be badly affected.

They demanded restoration of the allowance. "Otherwise, teachers of the Punjab will be constrained to stage a demonstration in front of Provincial Assembly," they said.