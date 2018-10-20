Share:

ABU DHABI - Medium pacer Mohammad Abbas took his maiden ten-wicket haul in a match to fire Pakistan to a 373-run win over Australia in the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Abbas followed his 5-33 in the first innings with figures of 5-62 to wreck Australia for 164. The victory, after Australia were set a 538-run target, allowed Pakistan to wrap up the two-match series 1-0 after Australia fought back to draw the first Test in Dubai last week. It was Australia's heaviest defeat against Pakistan, beating the 356-run hammering at this same venue four years ago.

It was Abbas, 28, who destroyed Australia with a haul of 17 wickets in the series -- becoming the first Pakistani fast bowler to take ten wickets in a Test since Mohammad Asif did so against Sri Lanka at Kandy in 2006. Abbas had jolted Australia with four wickets off just 23 balls while Yasir Shah finished with 3-45 to give Pakistan their tenth series win on the neutral venues of United Arab Emirates.

They have only lost one series -- 2-0 to Sri Lanka last year -- since being forced to play their home matches in UAE since 2009. Pakistan were forced to play their home matches in UAE since attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009. Australia's batsmen had no answers to his accurate seam bowling under cloudy conditions at Sheikh Zayed Stadium as only Marnus Labuschagne (43), Travis Head (36) and Aaron Finch (31) offered some resistance.

Yasir dismissed number ten Jon Holland soon after lunch to hand Pakistan victory. The first Test ended in a draw in Dubai last week. Australian opener Usman Khawaja could not bat after suffering a recurrence of a knee injury during practice on Thursday. Abbas jolted the Australians in the seventh over of the day when he removed a solid-looking Head, getting an edge to substitute wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, deputising for Sarfraz Ahmed.

Head and Finch put on 61 runs for the second wicket while Starc (28) and Labuschagne added 67 for the sixth wicket, but it only delayed the inevitable. Abbas had Mitchell Marsh (five) and Finch (31) leg-before wicket and dismissed Tim Paine for nought -- before Yasir Shah removed Starc and Peter Siddle for three. Australia had reached 155-7 at lunch with the writing very much on the wall.

Pakistan made 282 in their first innings and then bowled out Australia for a paltry 145, gaining a match winning 137-run lead. The highlights of Pakistan's batting in this match were 94 and 66 from opener Fakhar Zaman in his first Test while skipper Sarfraz returned to form with innings of 94 and 81. Both the teams now play a series of three Twenty20 internationals with the first in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Abbas became the talk of the town after he rocked the Australian top-order on two occasions in the second Test to help Pakistan register a convincing 373-run victory against Australia on Friday.

Adjudged player of the match and series, Mohammad Abbas ended the Test with impressive figures of 10/95. Abbas' fierce bowling in the Test against Australia garnered him praises from former cricketers as Pakistan recorded a famous victory against a new-look Australia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Abbas also became the first pace bowler to pick up 15 wickets in a Test series in the United Aram Emirates (UAE).

While South African cricketer Dale Steyn made a bold Abbas claim saying that he sees a new No 1 Test bowler, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Abbas is the kind of bowler who would dismiss him every single time. Paul Collingwood also said that Abbas troubled him when he faced the Pakistan bowler the last month.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS: 282

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNINGS: 145

PAKISTAN 2ND INNINGS: 400-9 dec

AUSTRALIA 2ND INNINGS:

A Finch lbw b Abbas 31

S Marsh b Hamza 4

T Head c sub b Abbas 36

M Marsh lbw b Abbas 5

M Labuschagne c sub b Abbas 43

T Paine b Abbas 0

M Starc lbw b Yasir 28

P Siddle lbw b Yasir 3

N Lyon not out 6

J Holland c Sohail b Yasir 3

Usman Khawaja absent injured

EXTRAS: (lb5) 5

TOTAL: (all out; 49.4 overs) 164

FOW: 1-10, 2-71, 3-77, 4-78, 5-78, 6-145 (Starc), 7-151 (Siddle), 8-155 (Labuschagne), 9-164 (Holland)

Bowling: Abbas 17-2-62-5, Hamza 6-0-40-1, Yasir 21.4-5-45-3, Asif 5-2-12-0

Result: Pakistan win by 373 runs, take series 1-0

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Tv umpire: Richard Kettelborough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)