ISLAMABAD : The exports in textile and clothing group recorded an increase of 0.86pc during first quarter of current fiscal year (July-Sept) 2018-19 as compared to same period of last year. The textile group's exports from the country increased to 3.285b during July-Sept (2018-19) against the exports worth of $3.257b during July-September (2017-18), according to data issued by PBS on Friday. The products that contributed in positive growth in external trade included knitwear, the exports of which grew by 9.8pc by going up from $646.8m last year to $710.2m during the corresponding period of current fiscal year. Similarly, knitwear increased from yarn other than cotton yarn also increased from $7.588 million to $7.9 million, showing growth of 4.35pc while the exports of cotton cloth witnessed a nominal increase of 0.09pc as it rose from $528.6 million to $529.1m. During the period under review, bedwear exports from the country increased by 2.89pc, from $567.224 million to $583.62m while the tents canvas and tarpaulin’s exports also increased by 3.54pc from $16.13m to $16.7 million.

The export of made up articles (excluding towels and bedwears) also increased by 0.34 percent by growing from $162 million to $162.55 million.

Meanwhile, the textile products that witnessed negative growth in trade included raw cotton the exports of which declined by 76.21 percent from $29.6 million to $7.04 million while the exports of cotton yarn decreased by 2.25 percent from $320.9 million to $313.7 million, the PBS data revealed.

The towels' export also went down to $184.23 million in first quarter of current fiscal year from $185.23 million, showing a decline of 0.55 percent whereas export of readymade garments decreased by 1.55 percent to $599.26 million in July-September (2018-19) from $608.69 million in same period of last year.

On yearly and monthly basis textile exports in September and Augusta however recorded a decrease of 4.91 percent and 18.53 percent when compared to the exports during September and August 2017, respectively.

The exports fell to $1.024 billion in September 2018 from $1.07 billion in September 2017 and $1.258 billion in August 2018.