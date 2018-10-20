Share:

MAZAR-E-SHARIF:- At least three people were confirmed dead and another injured after a blast targeted the office of a parliamentary runner in Zari district of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Friday, provincial police spokesman Shir Jan Durani said. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council condemned "in the strongest terms" the recent attacks that caused numerous casualties in Afghanistan ahead of its upcoming legislative elections set for Saturday. The attacks took place in Jowzjan, Kunduz, Takhar, Herat, Zabul, Farah and Kandahar. "The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Afghanistan," the Security Council said in a statement, wishing a speedy and full recovery to the injured.–Xinhua