Tobacco smoking is the practice of burning tobacco and inhaling the smoke. How sad it is that the lord of all the creatures, the human being, has been worsening his or her health since 5000-3000 B.C. German scientists identified a link between smoking and lung cancer in the late 1920s.The British researches revealed a clear relationship between smoking and cancer in 1950.There are severe effects on the human health; many substances while smoking cigarette trigger nerve endings, which heighten heart rate, alertness, and reaction time in other things.

From every aspect, tobacco has undeniably detrimental effects on your health. Tobacco products include acetone, tar, nicotine and carbon monoxide.

The health damaging effects of tobacco products are numerous but some of them are as follows; acetone causes nose, throat, lung, and eye irritation, headaches and fatigue, light-headedness and dizziness.

Tar can cause damage to your lungs including coughing and shortness of breath (or tightness in the chest). Nicotine largely affects the area of the brain responsible for concentration, memory, learning, and brain flexibility and carbon monoxide can cause headache, dizziness, vomiting, and nausea.

The substances inhaled while smoking tobacco affects not only smoker’s lungs but also the entire human body.

Smoking can bring about dangerous, severe, chronic and long-termcomplications in the body, as well as perpetual effects on smoker’s body systems. Smoking is such a ‘vigorous’ action as it can make a smoker run the risk of undergoing insurmountable behavioural, emotional and psychologicalproblems over several years, some of the bodily effects are immediate and more of them are long-term.

Tobacco smoking is legal in Pakistan, but under certain circumstances it is banned, ‘too’.

This irritating, nasty and unfortunate habit is mostly found in the youth and poor workers in Pakistan. It causes undoubtedly various enormous and gravehealth problems and more sadly even deaths. Some surveys show that almost 40% of male while 8% of the ladies are tobacco smoking addicts. How sadly, the country, Pakistan, which came into being in the name of Islam, stands the first in tobacco consumption in South Asia.

Lung cancer is caused directly in 90% of cases. One more neglected aspect of the smoking; is the passive smoking which is the inhalation of smoke, called second-hand smoke, or environmental tobacco smoke, by persons other than the intended "active" smoker. It occurs when tobacco smoke penetrates any environment, causing its inhalation by people within that environment. The public places are the most affected areas by the passive smoking.

Given the situation, one can say that warning printed on the cigarette packet or banning the loose cigarettes is not enough to save the most precious entity, the human life.

The government should be concerned over the human life loss rather than endeavor to accumulate revenue from the tobacco companies to fill their national exchequer which can never be filled, all the forms of media must also perform their socio ethical responsibilities to create awareness among the public. Parents should also realize their duties by being in touch with their children to save them from ruination of their lives. Educators can and must deliver in their lectures the aftershocks of the life killer, tobacco products.

ABDUL GHAFFAR,

Lahore, October 6.