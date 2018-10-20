Share:

Rawalpindi - Three young boys were crushed to death by a train near Graveyard at Naseerabad area, informed Rescue 1122 officials here on Friday. The dead bodies of the boys were moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by rescuers of Rescue 1122 for autopsy, where they were identified as Shohaib, Shehzad (brothers) and Amjad.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the three boys were playing on railway track passing near graveyard at Naseerabad area when a speeding train crushed them. In result, all the three boys were killed on the spot. A spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Azra Suhail, when contacted, said the boys were sitting on railway track and having a chat when train hit them.

In a separate incident, a huge fire broke out in a market located at Kot Gali near Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar. Rescue 1122 fire fighters and TMA fire trucks extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported during inferno, a rescuer told media. The reason behind the fire is not known, he said.