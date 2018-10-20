Dale Steyn

READ MORE: Multiple blasts rock Kabul polling stations: official, witnesses

@DaleSteyn62

I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming... Mohammad Abbas

 

AB de Villiers

READ MORE: Pakistan to continue support Kashmiris against Indian atrocities: Fawad Ch

@ABdeVilliers17

I'll take just the Abbas #lifelongdream

 

Paul Collingwood

READ MORE: PM Khan expresses grief over train accident in India

@Colly622

Faced him last month with storm Ali up his backside....lasted 1 ball first innings and somehow survived the huge LBW shout 1st ball in the 2nd innings!! Had me on toast #unplayable

 

Shahid Afridi

READ MORE: India train disaster toll rises amid anger over safety

@SAfridiOfficial

Brilliant bowling Mohammad Abbas. We have found a real gem in him, really hope he continues to perform this way. Wonderful work on UAE pitches. Pakistan should aim for a lead in excess of 400, we have the bowling to win this one. Keep going strong boys! #PAKvAUS

Michael Vaughan

@MichaelVaughan

READ MORE: Twenty men convicted of grooming and raping young girls in Britain

I am only watching & I reckon @Mohmmadabbas111 has had me out 10 times already this morning .... Incredible bowler in all conditions .... #PAKvAUS

 

Shoaib Akhtar

@shoaib100mph

READ MORE: Pakistan to face India in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy today

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas has taken 14 wickets at an average of just 10.7 so far in this series... on the dead track bowling like that takes a real bowler to do that just outclass just keep on going Abbas well done .. #PAKvAUS

 

Mohammad Kaif

@MohammadKaif

READ MORE: Qatari FM calls on COAS Bajwa, discuss regional security

Pakistan have as always unearthed a special fast bowler. Mohammad Abbas looks an unbelievably talented bowler.

 

Rene Farrell

@Fezzy88Rene

READ MORE: Khawaja surgery fear as brittle Australia take stock

When I grow up I want to bowl like Mohammad Abbas #PAKvAUS