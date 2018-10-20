Dale Steyn
@DaleSteyn62
I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming... Mohammad Abbas
AB de Villiers
@ABdeVilliers17
I'll take just the Abbas #lifelongdream
Paul Collingwood
@Colly622
Faced him last month with storm Ali up his backside....lasted 1 ball first innings and somehow survived the huge LBW shout 1st ball in the 2nd innings!! Had me on toast #unplayable
Shahid Afridi
@SAfridiOfficial
Brilliant bowling Mohammad Abbas. We have found a real gem in him, really hope he continues to perform this way. Wonderful work on UAE pitches. Pakistan should aim for a lead in excess of 400, we have the bowling to win this one. Keep going strong boys! #PAKvAUS
Michael Vaughan
@MichaelVaughan
I am only watching & I reckon @Mohmmadabbas111 has had me out 10 times already this morning .... Incredible bowler in all conditions .... #PAKvAUS
Shoaib Akhtar
@shoaib100mph
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas has taken 14 wickets at an average of just 10.7 so far in this series... on the dead track bowling like that takes a real bowler to do that just outclass just keep on going Abbas well done .. #PAKvAUS
Mohammad Kaif
@MohammadKaif
Pakistan have as always unearthed a special fast bowler. Mohammad Abbas looks an unbelievably talented bowler.
Rene Farrell
@Fezzy88Rene
When I grow up I want to bowl like Mohammad Abbas #PAKvAUS