Dale Steyn

@DaleSteyn62

I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming... Mohammad Abbas

AB de Villiers

@ABdeVilliers17

I'll take just the Abbas #lifelongdream

Paul Collingwood

@Colly622

Faced him last month with storm Ali up his backside....lasted 1 ball first innings and somehow survived the huge LBW shout 1st ball in the 2nd innings!! Had me on toast #unplayable

Shahid Afridi

@SAfridiOfficial

Brilliant bowling Mohammad Abbas. We have found a real gem in him, really hope he continues to perform this way. Wonderful work on UAE pitches. Pakistan should aim for a lead in excess of 400, we have the bowling to win this one. Keep going strong boys! #PAKvAUS

Michael Vaughan

@MichaelVaughan

I am only watching & I reckon @Mohmmadabbas111 has had me out 10 times already this morning .... Incredible bowler in all conditions .... #PAKvAUS

Shoaib Akhtar

@shoaib100mph

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas has taken 14 wickets at an average of just 10.7 so far in this series... on the dead track bowling like that takes a real bowler to do that just outclass just keep on going Abbas well done .. #PAKvAUS

Mohammad Kaif

@MohammadKaif

Pakistan have as always unearthed a special fast bowler. Mohammad Abbas looks an unbelievably talented bowler.

Rene Farrell

@Fezzy88Rene

When I grow up I want to bowl like Mohammad Abbas #PAKvAUS