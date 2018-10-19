Share:

OKARA-Two drug-peddlers were imprisoned and fined in separate cases here the other day.

According to the prosecution, Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Mumtaz Ahmed imprisoned a drug pusher, Arif Ali, a resident of Satghara, for one-and-a-half-year in prison. He also fined him Rs10,000.

The judge also awarded five years and six months imprisonment to another drug-pusher Umar Hayat, a resident of Shahbore. He also fined him a total Rs25,000.

Minor crushed

to death

A seven years old girl was hit to death by a motorcycle. According to police, Aqsa, 7, was going on Pakpattan Road in Depalpur the other morning when a speedy bike hit and ran over her.

The girl died on the spot. The Depalpur City police registered a case.