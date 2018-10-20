Share:

ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on October 18 for the combined income group registered decrease of 0.14 percent as compared to the previous week. The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 238.49 points against 238.82 points registered in the previous week, said the data of PBS released here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 5.89pc. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 also decreased by 0.21pc as it fell from 219.79 points in the previous week to 219.33 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 also decreased by 0.2pc , 0.19pc, 0.16pc and 0.08pc respectively.

During the week under review average prices of 14 items registered decrease, while that of 15 items increased with the remaining 24 items’ prices unchanged. The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, onions, chicken (farm), bananas, potatoes, pulse mash, gur, shirting, bathing soap, long cloth, vegetable ghee (tin), cooking oil (tin), sugar, and wheat.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included eggs (farm), cigarettes, mutton, beef, LPG cylinder, pulse gram, powdered milk, rice basmati (broken), tea, pulse masoor, vegetable ghee (loose), wheat flour, and garlic and red chilly.