SIALKOT-A young woman was raped after abduction by two accused while four persons including a girl and woman were kidnapped in separate incidents occurred in different areas of the district here on Friday.

According to police sources, a young woman was raped at gunpoint after abduction by two accused in Pasrur city's congested Faisal Colony area here on Friday.

The accused fled the scene after leaving her in critical condition by considering her dead. Some locals shifted the victim, identified as Humaira, 23, to hospital.

The Pasrur City Police have registered a case against accused Falak Sher and his accomplice with no arrest in this regard.

In another incident occurred in Rangpura Awanaan, Sialkot city, two accused kidnapped a girl identified as Ayesha,16, at gunpoint from her house. According to police sources, the girl was alone in the house the suspects abducted her at gunpoint.

On the other hand, unidentified armed accused kidnapped a married woman Saleeqa Kanwal at gunpoint from her house in village Buttar, Sialkot tehsil here.

The police concerned have registered separate cases, with no arrest or recovery in this regard.

Meanwhile, in village Targa-Motra, Daska tehsil, some unidentified accused kidnapped local farmer Ghulam Mustafa's young nephew Ali Raza.

In village Maalo Chak-Uggoki, some unknown accused kidnapped local landlord Waqar Ahmed's young son Salman Waqar. The police have registered separate cases and launched further investigation.

10 illegal filling

stations sealed

The local administration has sealed as many as ten illegal filling station located at various parts of Pasrur City and its surroundings during a crackdown the other day.

Pasrur Assistant Commissioner M Khalid told the newsmen that the formal applications have been submitted at the concerned police stations for the registration of the separate cases against the accused owners of the said illegal filling stations.

Meanwhile Daska City police have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits, and arrested four of its dangerous members. Sialkot SP (Investigation) Syed Aun Muhammad stated this while addressing a press conference at Daska.

DSP Daska M Ghiyas, Inspector Nauman Buttar (SHO Daska City police station) and senior member Sialkot District Peace Committee Zafar Malik were also present on the occasion.

SP (Investigation) added that the smashed Babar alias Khurram Gang was a sign of terror across Punjab.

He said that gang was wanted by Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Sargodha, Mandi Bahaud Din, and Lahore police in as many as 29 cases of robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, and other heinous natured crime.

He said that police have recovered two illicit pistols, one rifle, Rs0.8 million cash, and two snatched cars (worth Rs4.5 million) from the accused including Khalid, Nasir, Iqbal, and Babar. Police have sent the accused behind the bars.

On the occasion, DSP Daska M Ghiyas told the newsmen that Daska police have registered as many as 30 cases of possessing and selling narcotics against the accused besides arresting 30 suspected drug-traffickers during the ongoing campaign against them in Daska.

He said that the Daska police have also recovered 25kg of fine quality Charas and 6kg of heroin (worth millions of rupees) from the accused. Police have sent the accused behind the bars.