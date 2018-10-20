Share:

rawalpindi - The Government Post-Graduate College for Women Satellite Town Friday launched a three-day cleanliness drive to sensitize students and the community about the importance of clean environment and sanitation, following the Prime Minister’s initiative of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’, launched across the country on October 8.

The purpose of the event, which was organized by the Mass Communication Department, was to promote a sense of responsibility among students for ensuring cleanliness, not only in their college premises but also in the outside environment. A rally was organized which passed through various departments of the college, raising slogans for clean environment and against littering. The participants, including teachers, management and students were holding placards and banners to highlight the importance of cleanliness and hazards of pollution. Stalls were also set up at the premises to exhibit art work, made up of recycled waste to project the message of cleanliness and clean environment. A tableau was also performed by the girls of the Mass Communication Department to demonstrate need for cleanliness.

Meanwhile, addressing the participants, Vice Principal, Chaman Yasmeen advised the students to play a proactive role in making the world pollution-free, cleaner and a greener place.