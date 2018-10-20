Share:

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that health insurance coverage would be extended to all districts in the province. Chairing a meeting to review health card scheme on Friday, she directed updating data of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) so that no under privileged family could be deprived from free health treatment facility. Secretary Health Saqib Zaffer briefed the meeting about health insurance scheme. State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan will provide 1.2 million families with health coverage. The minister said that existing cards would be replaced by those carrying better features. She directed including teaching hospitals of private medical colleges in the scheme due to comparatively better facilities and cheaper rates.